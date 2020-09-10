ZTE Corporation, a international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, has launched its far-field 4K AI Soundbar STB S300 at the online Exhibitor Showcase of International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) 2020.

By innovatively integrating smart soundbar and set-top box (STB), ZTE provides operators with a brand-new multi-ecological platform while offering a must-have device to consumers.

By means of the built-in 4-mic array, this STB features excellent noise reduction and sound pick-up performance. It is capable of capturing every command from users in a noisy environment, with the built-in far-field voice search engine clearly understanding users’ voice commands and immediately responding to them. By virtue of the natural and smooth human-machine interaction and the hands-free voice activation, the product delivers an immersive user experience.

Moreover, empowered with the latest operating system, the STB can fully support the ATV (Android TV) ecosystem, with an access to massive apps and media resources, thus providing operators with a full-service operation environment, so as to better support their OTT (Over The Top) services.

As an ideal portal for smart home, this 4K AI Soundbar STB features perfect audio and video interfaces and supports full-HDR format. Connecting with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, it can access various smart home appliances, providing users with a smart home experience.

In addition to powerful functions, the STB also features minimalist Nordic style and elegant streamlined design, perfectly matching the modern home style.

As a provider of home media terminals, ZTE has been committed to the product R&D and deployment. To date, ZTE’s STBs have been deployed in more than 120 sites in over 45 countries. Moving forward, ZTE will keep promoting cooperation with operators worldwide, and seek further collaborations and explorations in new products, thereby creating high-quality home terminals and promoting the development of the smart home industry.

