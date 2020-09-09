Swedish telecom provider Tele2 is has launched a new brand, Penny, focusing on low-cost and easy subscriptions with a particular focus on young users.

Being launched with a strong visual identity characterised by ‘confidence, energy, and power’ in text and graphics, the campaign launch comes in collaboration with Snapchat with a Landmarker Lens launch as a first in the Nordic region.

As part of the campaign, Penny, in partnership with Snapchat, has created a unique Augmented Reality experience to bring Sweden’s most iconic buildings, The Royal Dramatic Theatre, Dramaten to life. Live from today, the AR experience, known as Landmarker technology represents Penny’s outlook of being young and rebellious. Once activated, the Landmarker Lens will incorporate a soundbite of glitch effects and static noise together with a characteristic black and white colour scheme capturing the bold, young and rebellious expression of the brand.

Snapchatters can access the Landmarker Lens by opening Snapchat when they are in the vicinity of the Dramaten, where they will be promoted to access the Dramaten lens, once they tap on the Lens the building will come to life.

The Landmark represents Penny’s positioning as a new brand not afraid to differentiate in the field: “When we were asked by Snapchat to do this with them, the answer was of course yes. Seeing Penny and Dramaten in this way is something completely new, not only for us but for the whole of the Nordic region. Penny is a fearless and unique challenger, and now we get the chance to show it at one of Sweden’s most iconic landmarks by enabling new experiences for users”, says Bodil Prising, business area manager at Penny.

Snapchat Landmarkers is an AR lens that has in the past brought to life famous buildings such as the Eiffel Tower and the Buckingham palace from vomit rainbows to pride colours.

The launch means Dramaten being the first landmark in the Nordic region to join Snapchat’s global portfolio of Landmarker Lenses that include; the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Flatiron Building in New York and the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

See the Dramaten in action here:

What is Landmarker AR?

Lenses using our Landmarker technology enable augmented reality experiences that can transform the world’s most iconic landmarks in real-time.

They are built using proprietary technology that helps us create 3D models of landmarks constructed from Snaps that our community has chosen to submit, from these locations to our public Our Stories product.

