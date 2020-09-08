ZTE Corporation, an international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, has demonstrated a 5G AI conductor array at 2020 CIFTIS (China International Fair for Trade in Services), employing the 5G+MEC+AI technology to enable the command of the mechanical arrays, thereby allowing every single person to be a music conductor.

In this demonstration, ZTE has deployed an LED screen and a fan-shaped mechanical array, which is the 5G robot orchestra, in front of the conductor. Featuring the AI recognition function, the robots can automatically identify the gestures of the conductor.

Integrating 5G low-latency industrial control with AI, ZTE’s 5G AI conductor array can identify human intentions, thereby enabling massive mechanical arrays to perform under the command of the conductor. By deploying AI smart identification system and music playback system on the MEC edge cloud server, ZTE has provided the audience with a unique experience of conducting a 5G robot orchestra.

In addition, ZTE’s 5G AI conductor array is supported by 5G high-speed backhaul broadband network services. During the conducting, HD cameras take photos of the conductor and send them back to the back-end MEC edge cloud server through the 5G high-speed network.

By means of the MEC edge cloud server, ZTE has provided the AI system with high-speed computing and software deployment capabilities, hence the synchronous audio and video presentation.

Moving forwarding, ZTE will continue to explore the applications of the 5G+MEC+AI technology, and facilitate more advanced applications in various sectors, including manufacturing, energy, transportation and education.

