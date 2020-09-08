Site deployment of Ericsson 5G products and solutions got underway in October 2019. Since then, almost 3,000 base station sites have been equipped with Ericsson’s 5G technology throughout Denmark, amounting to more than 100 sites per week. On one day alone, Ericsson field professionals equipped 35 sites.

Major cities covered by launch

TDC’s 5G launch on the 3.5GHz spectrum band includes the major Danish cities of Copenhagen, Odense, Aarhus and Helsingør. The continuing rapid roll out is beating the deployment target timeline by about three months. It will enable close-to nationwide coverge by the end of 2020.

Andreas Pfisterer, CEO, TDC NET, says: “I am happy and proud that we have so quickly fulfilled our ambitions to open up for 5G coverage at a national level and provide access to particularly fast speeds in the centre of Copenhagen, Odense, Aarhus and Helsingør. The opening is important at a time when we more than ever need strong infrastructure to handle the consumption of mobile data, which is growing by up to 40% per year.”

Jenny Lindqvist, Head of Northern and Central Europe, Ericsson, says: “We have worked very closely with TDC to rapidly meet their 5G deployment needs. 5G will deliver huge benefits for both consumers and industries in Denmark.”

She adds: “Our Innovation Hub – a joint TDC and Ericsson team driving innovation and new business opportunities related to 5G – will play an important role in this. It has already resulted in deploying the industrial 5G network in Denmark with Grundfos, as well as developing new opportunities related to 5G within key industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, media and entertainment.”

Ericsson’s 5G leadership

Ericsson was announced as TDC’s 5G radio and core provider in March 2019. Since September 2019, Ericsson has also operated TDC’s mobile network with Ericsson Operations Engine.

Ericsson’s 5G partherhsip with TDC Denmark includes Radio Access Network (RAN) products and solutions from Ericsson Radio System and core solutions from Ericsson’s 5G Core portfolio.

