Commuters and travelers on Shenyang’s subway Line 9 can access China Mobile 5G connectivity across all 22 stations on the line, powered by the Ericsson 5G Radio Dot. The 5G network has been operational for several months.

More than 900,000 passengers use the subway system in Shenyang, north east China, every day. The Ericsson 5G Radio Dot deployment on Line 9 is helping China Mobile to meet the increasing data needs from its customers – particularly in high-quality uninterrupted video and streaming traffic – in subway stations as passengers wait for, or change, traveling connections.

Boosting capacity

The Ericsson 5G Radio Dot System on Line 9 operates on various China Mobile frequencies. It provides a stable downlink of 1Gbps and a maximum transmission rate of up to 1.4Gbps. A 1GB high-definition movie could therefore be downloaded within 10 seconds.

The compact and easily deployable nature of the solution meant that Ericsson was able to install more than 500 5G Radio Dots across the 22 stations in just 20 days – 40 days ahead of schedule.

Ericsson and China Mobile continue to work in partnership on subway 5G connectivity in Shenyang as part of the city’s digitalisation ambitions.

As 5G uptake accelerates so will data traffic. The Ericsson Mobility Report, June 2020 edition, estimates that mobile traffic will grow by 31% annually between 2019 and 2025. Most this traffic will come from video, which is estimated to grow from 63% of network traffic in 2019 to reach 76% by 2025. Social media, e-retail, remote working trends and increasing mobile browsing will also add to data growth.

5G in China

5G uptake is already accelerating rapidly in China.

Dr. Jessey Huang, head of Ericsson’s Indoor Product Line, says: “The Ericsson 5G Radio Dot provides high-quality 5G performance in areas where it has been traditionally difficult to get coverage and high data speeds. As 5G subscriptions increase, the 5G Radio Dot is the perfect answer to meeting the increasing data needs of subscribers in such areas, for example, subway stations.

We have worked closely with China Mobile on the Shenyang Subway Line 9 deployment and it is a milestone for 5G-enabled transportation in Liaoning province. This opens doors to high-speed connectivity with low latency to passengers for bandwidth-intensive applications while on the move. The 5G-enabled subway will also facilitate Shenyang’s transformation to a smart city.”

