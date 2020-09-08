Transforma Insights, advisors on the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and Digital Transformation, has announced the formation of an Advisory Board, drawing on a range of voices from across the technology sector.

The principle behind the convening of the board is to ensure regular discussion with organisations with whom Transforma Insights has a mutual interest.

Founding partner Jim Morrish explains, “It’s critical for us as analysts to keep open lines of communication with a broad range of organisations to ensure that we’re reflecting the needs of the industry, both in terms of our research and our other activities including events and participation in industry organisations.

And, of course, the intention is that it is a two-way street, with Board members naturally interested in understanding the analyst perspective on market developments and our involvement in the development and deployment of disruptive technology.”

The board spans a wide range of industry stakeholders, initially comprising eight leaders from a wide variety of disciplines including technology vendors, event organisers, trade bodies, public relations, analyst relations and the wider technology ecosystem.

Transforma Insights founding partner Matt Hatton notes, ”We are honoured that such a diverse set of luminaries from all corners of the technology world have agreed to join our Advisory Board and we look forward to some frank and interesting exchanges of views.”

The Advisory Board members are:

Lucy Ashton – managing director of Internet of Business USA

USA Rishi Bhatnagar – president of Aeris India and chair of the IET Future Tech Panel

India and chair of the Future Tech Panel Laura Borgstede – CEO of Calysto Communications

Jeremy Cowan – editorial director and co-founder of WKM Ltd , publisher of IoT Now and The Evolving Enterprise

, publisher of and Gemma Lianez – analyst relations lead at Telecom Infra Project and founding partner at Lianez TMT

and founding partner at Andrew Parker – Internet of Things marketing director at the GSM Association

Allen Proithis – CEO of Capstone Partners and formerly president of Sigfox North America, founder of WoT.io and chairman of Convida Wireless

and formerly president of North America, founder of and chairman of Dirk Slama – director of the Steinbeis FSTI Co-Innovation Hub, editor-in-chief of the Ignite AIoT Framework

Transforma Insights is a research firm focused on the world of Digital Transformation (DX). Led by seasoned technology industry analysts we provide advice, recommendations and decision support tools for organisations seeking to understand how new technologies will change the markets in which they operate. Twitter: @transformatweet

