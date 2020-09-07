Sean Dickinson of Unicard Ltd

Unicard Ltd, a provider of smart ticketing and payment solutions to the public transport sector, has appointed Sean Dickinson as chief executive officer (CEO). Dickinson, who has held senior roles at Ericsson and Synchronoss Technologies, will oversee the expansion of the business as Unicard establishes its position in new markets.

The UK public and commercial transport market is entering a new phase of development. This is being driven by services that incorporate multiple modes of transport, including rail, bus, cycle hire and e-scooter rentals. These travel schemes are powered by Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) solutions that are enabled by smart ticketing.

Unicard is well placed to help customers take advantage of new trends and initiatives in public transport. Unicard has already delivered Account-Based Ticketing (ABT), and its MaaS product suite provides Local Authorities and commercial operators with the ability to respond to these new dynamics.

Sean Dickinson, CEO of Unicard, says: “The transport landscape is changing. This is due to the current global situation, but also because commuters and passengers demand greater flexibility in the modes and ways in which they travel. Unicard is responding to new market opportunities driven by Local Authorities who are exploring smart ticketing and greener travel initiatives for alternative modes of transport.”

He adds: “Unicard is a well-respected brand, renowned for the quality of its products and delivery of its services, along with its willingness to collaborate with customers and partners. I intend to build on these values as we move into the next phase of development”.

Peter Verrept, chairman of Unicard, explains: “Unicard has a strong heritage in the smart ticketing space. We have long-standing relationships with customers because of our commitment to delivering an excellent service”.

“We have evolved to meet the needs of the market. Subsequently, our ABT and MaaS products are helping to reshape the environment as our customers demand more intelligent and flexible travel solutions,” Verrept adds. “We decided to strengthen the management team and I’m delighted to be introducing Sean to the company during this exciting period of growth and transition.”

Unicard’s fully hosted and managed smart ticketing and payment solutions have been deployed by Local Authorities across the UK to support ENCTS / concessionary travel, and a wide range of public transport and commercial travel schemes. Its ABT and MaaS product lines spearhead a diverse portfolio that offers customers a comprehensive suite of managed solutions. The company operates across multiple transport segments including bus, rail, e-scooters, and bicycles, working with providers to deliver smart ticketing programmes.

