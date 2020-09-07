Marc Concannon of Cubic Telecom

Software IoT (Internet of Things) and connectivity management company, Cubic Telecom has appointed Marc Concannon as chief technology officer.

He will focus on Cubic’s software product roadmap and growth strategy. Marc joins Cubic’s senior leadership team and will report directly to Cubic CEO, Barry Napier.

Concannon brings with him more than 20 years of experience in software engineering, working as CTO for several big data companies such as Edge by Ascential, ClavisInsight and LogEntries as well as within the cyber security space with Rapid7. During this time, he has gained extensive experience in scaling software businesses.

Tasked with managing Cubic’s product roadmap for its blue-chip clients globally, Marc Concannon will implement this across the automotive, agriculture, energy, and wider transportation sectors. His focus will encompass all aspects of software engineering, network, test, product, and security and he will be driving innovation across each of these functions.

“The arrival of Marc as our new CTO positions Cubic for continued growth in all of our verticals,” says Cubic Telecom CEO, Barry Napier. “Alongside our senior leadership team, Marc will drive growth in our product portfolio for our global clients using his extensive experience in IT innovation. Marc is perfectly positioned to elevate Cubic’s technology and offer our customers new software and analytics solutions, leveraging our 5G, LTE, VoLTE and Satellite technologies.”

“I am delighted to join and be part of a great team at Cubic focused on helping to deliver new opportunities and even better value to our clients across multiple industries,” says Concannon. “I look forward to bringing my experience to an innovative company that is actively impacting industries’ digital transformation across the world.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus