All businesses are the products of courageous decisions but decision makers at communication service providers (CSPs) are very brave indeed, writes Nick Booth.

CSPs need to analyse hundreds of moving parts and millions of fickle customers in a market where supply and demand offer little room for manoeuvre. Any gains are hard won through fine

tuning an impossibly complex automaton that can only survive if granted a powerful intelligence.

So the CSP’s choice of cognitive automation or digital decision making system is one they must get right.

These systems are essentially an amalgam of three well established and vital disciplines: business process automation, business rules management and advanced analytics. The data

challenges identified by analysts can be described under three headings: customers, compliance and clunky systems.

The chief technical officer who makes the buying decision has to consider what information and where they get it from. The dearth of data available is a legacy of the CSP’s history – a telecoms company that kept its records independently in siloes. Extracting, digesting and acting on that information is the second hardest ordeal in the career of the chief technology officer – after the choice of a digital decision system.

Continue reading in Tech Trends magazine »