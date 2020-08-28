Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. have completed pioneering interoperability tests for 5G standalone (SA) carrier aggregation across both FDD/TDD* and TDD/TDD bands. 5G carrier aggregation allows operators to use multiple sub-6 GHz spectrum channels simultaneously to transfer data between base stations and a 5G mobile device.

Implementation of 5G carrier aggregation delivers enhanced network capacity along with improved 5G speeds and reliability in challenging wireless conditions, allowing consumers to experience smoother video streaming and enjoy faster downloads. This key 5G capability is expected to be widely deployed by operators around the world in 2021.

The partners completed a 5G SA carrier aggregation test at Ericsson’s labs in Beijing, China. The connection reached 2.5 Gbps peak speeds by aggregating 100 MHz + 60 MHz within the 2.5 GHz (n41) TDD band in a 70 percent downlink configuration and using 4×4 MIMO.

In addition, in Sweden, the two companies established a successful 5G SA carrier aggregation data call by combining 20 MHz in the 600 MHz (n71) FDD band with 100 MHz of spectrum in the 2.5 GHz (n41) TDD band.

Both achievements used 5G infrastructure equipment from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio and a 5G smartphone form factor test device powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF System.

Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, 4G/5G, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., says: “As the world’s leading wireless innovator, Qualcomm Technologies continuously develops solutions that will help the fast proliferation of 5G globally. We’re proud to collaborate with Ericsson on this 5G carrier aggregation milestone –the world’s first featuring both FDD/TDD and TDD/TDD aggregation– as this technology significantly enhances the performance of 5G networks worldwide, unlocking even higher average speeds and better 5G coverage for consumers.”

Per Narvinger, head of product area networks, Ericsson, says: “We are pleased to be a lead innovator of 5G carrier aggregation with Qualcomm Technologies as 5G scales from initial deployments in cities to wider area coverage. 5G carrier aggregation will be a key technology for extending the coverage of mid-band and high-band 5G in addition to enabling faster data speeds and enhanced performance. We expect to see the first deployments of 5G Carrier Aggregation in late 2020 with a ramp up in 2021.”

Ericsson will offer a commercial release of 5G NR carrier aggregation in the fourth quarter this year.

