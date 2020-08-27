ZTE Corporation, an international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, announced that it has completed the trial of Automatic Antenna Pattern Control (AAPC) self-optimisation solution in Guangzhou, China along with the Guangzhou branch of China Mobile.

By means of the seamless integration between the AI technology and the network structure optimisation, this solution can greatly simplify the optimisation and O&M of the 5G Massive MIMO network, thereby effectively improving the efficiency and reducing the costs.

The trial result shows that the network coverage rate has increased by nearly 12%, and the signal strength has increased about 4-5 dB while the signal-to-noise ratio has increased nearly 1-2 dB and the download rate has risen by about 10%.

The solution is based on ZTE’s intelligent AAPC optimisation tool, employing the AI algorithm and the network management platform to quickly search and lock the optimal antenna parameters in complex scenarios. According to the MR (XX) data, the solution can accurately evaluate the quality of the network coverage.

In addition, the solution has adopted an AI model to achieve the iterative optimisation, and the optimal matching between scenarios and antenna parameters, so as to create an end-to-end operational solution of self-configuration and self-evaluation.

Moving forward, ZTE and China Mobile will further explore various complex scenarios, and develop a larger-scale AI self-optimisation system, expecting to accelerate the transformation and upgrade of intelligent networks.

