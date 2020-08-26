Edgecore Networks, the provider of traditional and open network solutions for enterprises, data centres, and telecommunication service providers, announced a major addition to its product family – ecCLOUD, a comprehensive cloud controller featuring an intuitive user interface. ecCLOUD offers a centralised platform for unified visibility and control over Edgecore wired and wireless devices, saving the cost and complexity of on-site management system installations.

TT Hsu, vice president of Edgecore Networks said, “Edgecore’s ecCLOUD is a feature-rich, reliable, and scalable network management solution suited for networks of any size. With ecCLOUD, deployment, management, and monitoring of single-site or multi-site networks can be greatly simplified. ecCLOUD also supports management of a comprehensive product portfolio for service providers and organisations to enjoy the benefit of being able to choose from a wide array of Edgecore products for their deployments.”

ecCLOUD Features

ecCLOUD Features

Quick device onboarding: Placing a device online is easy – simply register the device on ecCLOUD and connect the registered device to the Internet for auto-provisioning.

Auto-generated network topology diagrams: Network topology diagrams are automatically generated at the site-level to help network administrators better assess and manage deployment architectures.

Network security & access control: ecCLOUD ensures overall network security through encryption of device-to-cloud communication. Enhanced switch port security and AAA services for wireless users are also available.

ecCLOUD ensures overall network security through encryption of device-to-cloud communication. Enhanced switch port security and AAA services for wireless users are also available. Customisable captive portal: Network administrators can quickly create unique Wi-Fi login pages per SSID for brand promotion, marketing activities, or advertisements. The built-in captive portal editor provides drag-and-drop modules for adding text, links, and multimedia, allowing anyone to easily craft their own login pages even without extensive knowledge in web development.

