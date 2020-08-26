ZTE Corporation, an international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, has released its Wireline Autonomous Evolving Network uSmart Athena 2.0 White Paper, which elaborates key capabilities required for intelligent 5G networks while introducing the Athena 2.0 solution and its application scenarios in details.

As the wireline part of ZTE’s autonomous evolution network solution, the Athena 2.0 solution consists of the management and control integrated system, ZENIC ONE, and the telecommunications equipment network with pan-intelligent features.

ZENIC ONE provides closed-loop full life cycle management based on user intents, while the intelligent network equipment addresses the demands of communication services. Therefore, they can build an intelligent 5G network meeting customers’requirements.

As the intelligent core of the Athena 2.0 solution, ZENIC ONE uses a simple interactive interface to quickly identify and translate user intents, and automatically select the solution, thereby enabling the automatic end-to-end service provisioning, risk prediction, and intelligent fault location and diagnosis.

Based on big data self-learning and self-training, ZENIC ONE creates a customised network model to timely optimise the SLA indexes such as bandwidth, latency, and connection rate, so as to ensure user experiences.

Meanwhile, the intelligent network, as the other part of Athena 2.0 solution, comprises of transport, fixed-line broadband access, and data communication network devices, covering the traditional networks, including WSON, and SDN. The devices support a variety of network technologies, such as end-to-end SR, FlexE, FlexO, telemetry and in-band OAM, to provide ZENIC ONE with simplified network protocols, controllable transmission paths, and real-time network device status information, so that ZENIC ONE and the telecommunications equipment can coordinate with each other to intelligentise 5G networks.

Compared with the previous generation solution, the Athena 2.0 solution has improved the capabilities of AI and big data platforms to cover more comprehensive service scenarios, such as 5G mobile backhaul, broadband access, high-value enterprise services, campus networks, and data centre networks.

By friendly interacting with users based on user intents, the Athena 2.0 solution has greatly improved user experiences and maximised the network potential while reducing network O&M costs.

To date, ZTE has commercially deployed the Athena 2.0 solution in over 20 projects globally, and conducted collaboration with more than 40 operators. Moving forward, ZTE will continuously provide customers with safe, convenient and easy-to-use intelligent 5G networks by virtue of the Athena 2.0 solution.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus