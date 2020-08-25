Sue Monahan of Small Cell Forum

Small Cell Forum (SCF) today welcomes six new members from across the wireless and software ecosystems as it continues to show growing momentum in mobilising the enterprise and driving network densification worldwide.

These new additions add to the organisation’s depth of specialist knowledge and resources – particularly from key Asian markets such as China, India and Korea – and strengthen the Forum’s collaborative efforts to develop foundations for robust and interoperable 5G-era networks.

The new members announced today are:

Celling5G

ETRI

Interdigital

Sercomm

Sterlite Technologies Ltd.

Zeetta Networks

The companies span Asia, Europe and the USA, and cover aspects across the ecosystem from R&D, software and hardware through to infrastructure. Their diverse skillset sits well with the Forum’s new 2021 Workplan, published in July, which focuses on removing commercial and technical barriers to deployment; working with service providers, regulators and municipalities; partnering with businesses; and helping to develop new business cases.

The new members will be able to take an active role in the ambitious 2021 work plan, which includes the development of Option 6 specifications, technical requirements for neutral hosts and blueprints for the profitable roll out of edge computing.

In the last year SCF set out 12 major initiatives which were delivered by its members, including its suite of 5G FAPI specifications, Edge Computing and a major paper on 5G Small Cell Architecture and Product Definitions.

SCF’s focus on collaboration is reflected in its structure, which allows well-established and emerging industry players alike to join and contribute to the development of architectures, definitions and specifications that drive the industry forward.

“I have been delighted with the ever-growing momentum seen during my first 12 months as Chair, and the fruits of our labour can be seen in an expanding and diversifying Forum membership. A hearty welcome to our new members!” says Dr. Prabhakar Chitrapu, chair of Small Cell Forum. “As an organisation we work hand in glove with the enterprise, operators and vendors (equipment & component) to develop technologies and specifications that can be tailored to the requirements of a multitude of deployment scenarios, and as the 5G-era dawns, the Forum is set to play a key role in enabling an open multi-vendor 5G small cell landscape.”

“The addition of this fantastic group of new members sends an emphatic message, as the Forum brings together the very best of global developers, operators and innovators from across the industry joining forces to develop world class 5G networks,” adds Sue Monahan, CEO of Small Cell Forum. “I am delighted to welcome our new members and look forward to working with them on the exciting projects we have planned for the year ahead.”

