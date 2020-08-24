NESAS is jointly defined by 3GPP and the GSMA and provides an industry-wide security assurance framework. This facilitates improvements in security levels through 20 defined security requirements for the development and product lifecycle processes of network products.

Security has always been crucial for 3GPP standards and telecom networks in general. Both through security functionality, having kept 3GPP-defined mobile services secure for decades and with billions of users, but also through instruments such as NESAS/SECAM security assurance and security.

Furthermore, the introduction of 5G and its new use cases, as well as the growing recognition of telecom networks as critical infrastructure, have also put network security high on the agenda of governments, regulatory bodies, communications services providers and businesses of all sizes.

Per Narvinger, head of product area networks, Ericsson, says: “Our security assurance framework is an important part of us doing business in responsible way, and we are pleased to announce that we are fully compliant with the new NESAS network security global standards. 5G is a critical national infrastructure that provides extraordinary innovation possibilities and security is vital for 5G’s deployment across the world. We will continue to work tirelessly to drive open, global and interoperable security standards.”

Ericsson’s NESAS compliance processes underwent a complete audit by a GSMA-approved, independent auditor.

