Nokia today announced the Nokia 7705 SAR-Hmc wireless service aggregation router is now certified and approved for use on FirstNet – the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built specifically for public safety.

Nokia’s service aggregation router, delivered in a rugged, compact platform, extends service routing to remote sites, hubs and network edges, provides high capacity and maximises network stability. It supports smart grid distribution automation and other fixed and vehicle-mounted applications for public safety agencies and other organisations that could be called on to support first responders, including transportation, energy and mining. The FirstNet certified 7705 SAR-Hmc delivers resilient wireless network services by merging IP/MPLS (Multi-protocol Label Switching) fast packet switching with the secure and interoperable FirstNet network.

Before being certified and approved for use on FirstNet, devices are subjected to hundreds of tests covering many aspects, from security and durability to network impacts. This ensures that these devices can meet the needs of first responders. All FirstNet Ready devices are listed on the FirstNet device page .

Brenda Kittila, vice president, FirstNet Operations at AT&T, said: “FirstNet devices and modules go through extensive review so first responders can be confident that Nokia’s 7705 SAR-Hmc meets our highest standards for reliability, security and performance. The more tools public safety has access to on their network, the more we can help them achieve their mission.”

Ricky Corker, president of Customer Operations for Americas at Nokia, said: “Keeping first responders and critical infrastructure connected during a crisis keeps all of us safer. We’ve purpose-built our 7705 SAR-Hmc for smart grid modernisation and it is proven in the utility market. With our FirstNet Ready router, we can now provide secure wireless access to FirstNet across the U.S. for public safety, the utility industry, and state, local and federal government agencies.”

