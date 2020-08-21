Netcracker Technology reports that Vivo, Telefonica Group’s Brazilian subsidiary, has extended its contract for the Netcracker Revenue Management and Service Activation platforms.

These are used by Vivo to support billing operations for more than 35 million business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) subscribers. Vivo, the telecommunications company in Brazil, offers fixed-line and mobile voice, television and Internet broadband services to approximately 97 million subscribers.

As a part of this extension, Netcracker will continue to provide Support and Managed Services, including Release and Configuration Management and Application Development.

Additionally, Netcracker plans to evolve the platforms to adapt to market needs, tax legislation, new pricing and charging methods, integration and new technologies while also increasing operations stability. This will allow Vivo to further monetise emerging 5G and IoT markets while providing a superior experience to their customers.

Netcracker’s Support and Managed Services will provide this evolution while ensuring Netcracker’s Revenue Management and Service Activation platforms continue to deliver operational excellence with the highest levels of stability and reliability, essential to the delivery of high quality, revenue-generating services.

“Netcracker has been our trusted partner for mission-critical billing operations for many years with a very successful track record of operational excellence,” says Andre Kriger, CIO at Vivo. “We look forward to Netcracker’s continued support as we evolve our platform further to meet new market demands.”

“We are delighted to continue our support for Vivo and help them adapt quickly to their new business needs across all markets,” comments Fabio Gatto, general manager of Latin America at Netcracker.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus