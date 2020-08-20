Nokia today announced that it is working with 3 Indonesia, to optimise and expand its LTE network coverage and capacity to meet customer demand via a new Zero Drive Test solution.

The solution will reduce CO2 emissions by replacing manual drive tests which is the typical method of assessing network coverage, capacity and quality. It is 100% automated, enabling 3 Indonesia to acquire detailed insights on network performance and enhance user experience. It is powered by Nokia’s AVA Cognitive Services which allows mobile operators to transform their network, service and business operations through the application of AI and automation helping them to predict and resolve network issues and improve the customer experience. 3 Indonesia is the Nokia customer in the Asia Pacific and Japan Region to adopt the Zero Drive Test solution.

Nokia’s solution will help 3 Indonesia with enhanced network measurement and assessment which is superior to conventional drive tests on the road. It provides a clear view of network performance, capacity, radio signal coverage and traffic localisation and collects similar drive test information with higher accuracy, speed and efficiency for network optimisation and acceptance purposes.

The solution also provides a much broader and more comprehensive view than conventional drive tests which only provide a snapshot of network performance along the drive test route. For example, Nokia’s solution can identify the experience for subscribers inside buildings, or contrast performance in the same location at different times of the day. This data will help 3 Indonesia to optimise radio base station LTE and improve any congested capacity or poor coverage spots.

Nokia has a long-standing commitment to sustainability. In 2019, the company delivered zero-emission products to over 150 customers worldwide. It is also committed to decreasing emissions from its operations by 41% by 2030. 46% less energy was used on average in the customer base station sites Nokia modernised in 2019 compared to those where its customers did not modernise. Last year, Nokia also joined a group of 87 companies at the United Nations climate summit in committing to recalibrate its existing science-based climate targets in line with the 1.5°C warming scenario.

Desmond Cheung, CTO of 3 Indonesia, said, “With increasing data demand and subscriber growth, together with Nokia, we continue to strengthen our network capability to effectively enhance our user experience. The implementation of the Zero Drive Test solution keeps us focused on delivering the best quality network for our customers.”

Biswas Prosad, head of customer team for Indonesia at Nokia, said, “This is an important development which will help 3 Indonesia to assess the performance of their network and use the data and insights to make informed decisions and changes that will enhance the experience of their customers. It will also deliver substantial savings, as well as being another example of our commitment to sustainability and zero emission products.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus