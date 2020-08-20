Event date: 1-3 September, 2020

Online, Virtual Event



IoT World Europe forms part of TechXLR8, London Tech Week’s flagship event. With separate conferences and a shared exhibition covering 5G, IoT, Cloud, Edge, ARVR, Blockchain, AI, Quantum Computing, and start-ups, TechXLR8 is where tech transforms business through collaboration and insight.

In 2020, TechXLR8 and IoT World Europe have been adapted into a virtual format. With the experience we have at Informa with our digital communities, we are confident we will deliver the same level of high-quality content, learning and networking that our attendees have come to expect every year.

No one can do IoT alone. Connect and partner with the entire ecosystem of technology and enterprise at TechXLR8 where strategists, technologists and implementers are putting IoT into action across industry verticals.

Don’t miss these speakers:

Matt Roberts, Research & Analytics Director, Formula 1

Rui Pedro Silva, Chief Product Officer, Maersk

Edward Emmanuel, Smart Docklands Project Management and Governance Lead, Smart Dublin

Marko Yli-Pietila, Head of Smart Operations, Stora Enso

