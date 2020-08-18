Event date: 4-5 November, 2020

Frankfurt, Germany

5G is gathering pace. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, operators continue to light up 5G assets.

The industry is gearing up for the next wave, as we move towards a new wave of 5G-enabled services.

The 5G Briefing will explore 5G opportunities in the current context.

* What are the investment priorities?

* What are the opportunities?

* What has been the impact of the pandemic on roll out plans?

* Will standardisation delays disrupt plans to migrate to SA and full-blown 5G performance?

* What sectors are most likely to benefit from 5G in the near-term?

Join us: www.5Gbriefing.com