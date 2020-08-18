Atilla Tinic of DISH

DISH has chosen MATRIXX Software, a global provider of 5G monetisation solutions, as the cloud native converged charging system (CCS) for its standalone 5G network.

DISH is reportedly building the USA’s first Open RAN-compliant 5G network. As the company rolls out commercial operations, converged charging will play a crucial role in how it packages and monetises new services.

“MATRIXX’s solution will help unlock the intrinsic value of our 5G network by scaling on demand and enabling dynamic pricing for network slices and other services,” says Atilla Tinic, chief information officer, DISH. “We are proud to have a partner with the proven ability to deliver a modern CCS solution for 5G that will give us the commercial and operational agility to constantly iterate our offerings and grow our wireless business.”

MATRIXX’s API-first architecture is proven to deploy quickly and cost-effectively. Combined with Dish’s artificial intelligence (AI) strategy, it will determine network availability and utilisation, dynamically changing prices throughout the day. MATRIXX’s cloud native, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipeline then automates pricing updates. The software’s functionality offers seamless interoperability with DISH’s network functions, allowing it to work in a multi-vendor ecosystem.

“DISH is poised to change the telco landscape in the U.S. for the better, and we are thrilled to be partnering with them on their journey. With our unique platform, MATRIXX will provide DISH with a powerful competitive advantage in both the offerings they bring to market and the superior experience they deliver to their customers,” comments Glo Gordon, CEO, MATRIXX Software. “Our mission is to provide the industry’s premier 5G charging platform that gives service providers the operational agility to automate and hyper-scale offerings at web-speed.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus