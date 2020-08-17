Event date: 24-26 August, 2020

Berlin, Gemany

Carrier Community (CC) is taking steps forward to make sure that its members have an opportunity to continue building their businesses further. With all the necessary required Health & Safety Measures in place, CC Team is currently preparing for upcoming annual face-to-face Berlin events from 24th –26th August. CEE 2020 GCCM, CC-SMS Messaging Summit, and CC-Global Awards (CCGA) 2020 will be taking place in The Ritz-Carlton, Berlin as a hybrid event. The community is beyond excited to finally re-connect to its members and industry partners after a long time.

Links to events:

https://carriercommunity.com/cee-2020-gccm-berlin/

https://carriercommunity.com/cc-sms-messaging-summit-2020/