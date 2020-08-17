ZTE Corporation, a international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, announced that it will launch ZTE Axon 20 5G in China on September 1, 2020.

The device will be the world’s first mass-produced 5G smartphone featuring under-display camera, marking another milestone in ZTE’s exploration of the true full display smartphone.

Aiming to continuously provide consumers with unprecedented user experiences, ZTE is committed to accelerating the development of innovative technologies. ZTE has achieved numerous breakthroughs in the field of smartphone displays, including launching the pressure-sensitive display, the naked-eye 3D display smartphone, as well as the foldable dual-screen smartphone.

In 2019, ZTE took the lead in launching the commercial 5G smartphone, ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G, in China, the Nordic Countries and the Middle East. The device features a compact, uniquely curved display employing the advanced Oncell-Metal Mesh and COP packaging technologies.

All the major industry players have been working on the under-display camera smartphone. Consumers have also witnessed the evolution of smartphone display forms from notch display, water-drop notch display, pop-up selfie camera smartphone, to hole punch display.

By launching the 5G smartphone with under-display camera, ZTE will further promote the development of display technologies in the smartphone industry, thereby bringing a revolutionised experiences to all consumers.

