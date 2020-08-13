ZTE Corporation, a international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, has completed the forwarding-plane multi-vendor interoperability test of the SRv6 header compression optimisation solution along with China Mobile, marking the completion of the first phase of the SRv6 optimisation solution testing.

The SRv6 optimisation solution is an improvement and supplement to the standard SRv6 solution. It can support all SRv6 functions while reducing the size of the header by 4 times. In addition, it can effectively solve the problems such as high encapsulation overheads of 128bit SRv6 SID, low forwarding efficiency, and high hardware requirements for packet header processing, thereby significantly increasing the transport efficiency and strongly boosting the commercial deployment of the SRv6 technology.

Partnering with China Mobile, ZTE has participated in establishing the national standards, and preparing the international standards for the SRv6 optimisation solution, which has been highly recognised by the industry. Moreover, the IETF has set up an SRv6 optimisation design group, in which ZTE serves as an important member to further develop the standards.

Currently, ZTE and China Mobile has launched follow-up tests and pilot trials of the G-SRv6 optimisation solution in the existing networks, aiming to complete the pilot trials by November, 2020. Moving forward, ZTE will continue the in-depth cooperation with China Mobile to boost the large-scale deployment of the SRv6 technology, and further develop the international standards of the SRv6 optimisation solution.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus