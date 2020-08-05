Frances Brunelle of Accelerated Manufacturing Brokers

The fifth generation of mobile communication (5G) is the latest iteration of wireless technology and is expected to offer an immense opportunity for different industries, says Thomas R. Cutler. According to Frances Brunelle of Accelerated Manufacturing Brokers (pictured here) no industry will be more impacted by 5G than manufacturing.

This technology is going to overcome current wireless limitations and enable fully smart factories. Surveys show that small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the manufacturing sector are paying more attention to 5G.

Research demonstrates the benefit of 5G for small and mid-sized manufacturing enterprises are creating an optimal solution for SMEs network communication. 5G promises both super-fast connections and more bandwidth than Wi-Fi and 4G LTE as well as better connectivity, low latency, and support for thousands of devices in one location, all of which are attractive to manufacturing facilities.

Smart factories and 5G

According to Gartner, smart factories are major opportunities for 5G. While some use cases can be achieved with existing 4G LTE, most require the low latency and high reliability offered by 5G. “Industrial companies have a significant and immediate appetite for 5G as this new wave of hyper-connectivity is set to redefine the industrial enterprise. Manufacturing is leading value creation from 5G investment for manufacturers looking to be acquired in the next twelve months,” says Brunelle.

5G is bringing inter-connectivity between machines, materials, and people, unlocking millions of dollars in value. That value will come from increased productivity, lower inventory, improved uptime, worker safety, and agile supply chains.

Challenges exacerbated by COVID-19

Brunelle asserts, “Small manufacturers are facing numerous challenges, exacerbated by the pandemic, with only marginal gains achieved through traditional cost-cutting measures. To optimise end-to-end value, a new connectivity is needed to optimise the attractiveness for being acquired.”

Like staging a house for sale, small manufacturers demonstrate to prospective buyers the forward thinking technology advances of 5G when addressing operational challenges. Brunelle noted gathering operational intelligence is easier as networks grow and become smarter; they produce far more information than predecessors. Manufacturers capture and crunch this information producing actionable intelligence that increases productivity.

5G’s low latency and high-bandwidth capabilities can support this increasing data flow. Aside from increasing throughput, analysed data can also help reduce downtime. 5G-connected sensors can channel real-time information about equipment performance, ranging from vibration to noise data. Combined with machine learning algorithms, these data help small manufacturers predict when expensive equipment is about to fail, reducing the likelihood of expensive downtime.

Frances Brunelle is the founder of Accelerated Manufacturing Brokers, Inc., specialising in the sale of lower middle market manufacturing companies nationally. Additionally, she hosts the WAM Podcast (Woman and Manufacturing), which highlights and profiles the opportunities for women in senior management and ownership positions. Fran and her team help to ensure the continuity of U.S. Manufacturing by transitioning ownership to the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Fran writes on topics that help manufacturing business owners prepare their companies for sale and navigate the sale process to ensure a positive financial result in support of their retirement. Fran was recently named to 2020 Most Influential Women in Mid-Market M&A in Mergers & Acquisitions publication. Get listings alerts before the public here.

The author is Thomas R. Cutler, the president and CEO of Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based, TR Cutler, Inc., celebrating its 21st year. Cutler is the founder of the Manufacturing Media Consortium including more than 8,000 journalists, editors, and economists writing about trends in manufacturing, industry, material handling, and process improvement. Cutler authors more than 1,000 feature articles annually regarding the manufacturing sector. More than 4,500 industry leaders follow Cutler on Twitter daily at @ThomasRCutler. Contact him at trcutler@trcutlerinc.com.

