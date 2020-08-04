Charlie Vogt of DZS

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc., an enabler of the emerging hyper-connected, hyper-broadband world, has appointed Charlie Vogt as president, CEO and director effective August 1st.

Vogt joins DZS from ATX Networks, where he remains a member of the board. He succeeds Yung Kim, who has retired after a successful 40-year international telecommunications career and nearly four years at the helm of DZS.

“It has been an honour to lead DZS as we’ve grown into a global top five next-generation broadband access vendor,” says Kim. “I am pleased to now pass the reins to Charlie, a transformation specialist in the communications industry who is well-known for his work driving acquisition integration, innovation, and rapid growth. His depth of experience in broadband, combined with his energy, entrepreneurial spirit and leadership skills, uniquely position him to lead DZS into its next chapter.”

Min Woo Nam, chairman of the DZS board of directors comments, “Yung Kim has led DZS through a critical period marked by mergers and acquisitions that have elevated the company’s position as a leading global broadband and networking solutions provider to many of the world’s most innovative service providers and enterprises. We thank him for his leadership and look forward to his continued support while serving as an advisor to the company.”

“I am thrilled to lead DZS as innovations in fixed and wireless broadband access solutions and SDN, NFV, and analytics technologies enable the dawn of a hyper-connected world with new opportunities for agile service providers and enterprises,” says Vogt. “Throughout my career, I’ve helped transform industries through generational change – from TDM to VoIP in telecom, from baseband to IP in media broadcast, and most recently, extending the life of broadband service provider networks by 25 years through cutting-edge Hybrid Fiber-Coaxial and spectrum innovation. How people and devices connect, the scale and speed at which they communicate, and the intelligence that informs the quality and optimisation of their experience will rapidly transform the communications industry and create extraordinary opportunity.

DZS’ innovation and strong relationships with industry leaders uniquely position the company to capitalise on this sea change, and I look forward to working closely with the company’s outstanding team, board, partners and customers to transform this promise into reality.”

A lifelong entrepreneur, Vogt has spent the past two decades organisations through high growth and rapid change in challenging and competitive environments. He was most recently president and CEO of ATX Networks, a specialist in broadband access and media distribution, where he led the company through extensive transformation and growth.

Prior to ATX, Vogt spent five years as president and CEO of Imagine Communications, where he directed the company as it evolved its core technology, including large-scale restructuring and rebranding and multiple technology acquisitions as he implemented a disruptive vision and growth strategy. Before joining Imagine Communications, Vogt was president and CEO of GENBAND (now Ribbon Communications). His professional career has also included leadership roles at Taqua (Tekelec), Lucent Technology (Nokia), Ascend Communications (Lucent), ADTRAN, Motorola and IBM.

Vogt will be based in the new DZS headquarters in Plano, Texas.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus