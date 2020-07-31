ZTE Corporation, an international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, has successfully tested the world’s digital indoor distribution capacity multiplication technology by using the latest 5G QCell 300 MHz ultra-wideband product, thereby achieving the single Pico RRU downlink peak rate of 4.3Gbps and increasing network capacity by three times.

ZTE’s latest 5G QCell ultra-wideband product features the industry’s highest transmission power of 4*750 mW, and supports 3.3 GHz to 3.6 GHz continuous 300MHz ultra-large bandwidth.

With three 5G mobile phones accessing the network simultaneously in the test, the single Pico RRU downlink peak rate has reached 4.3Gbps, which can not only meet the deployment requirements in high-traffic scenarios, but also meet the extreme performance requirements of vertical industries.

Developed by ZTE, the latest digital indoor distribution capacity multiplication technology has combined multiple Pico RRUs into one super cell, which can reduce handovers and interference while independently scheduling and reusing radio resources of each Pico RRU, thereby multiplying the capacity of the combined cell and efficiently resolving the contradiction between capacity and user experience.

Moreover, ZTE has launching the 300 MHz ultra-wideband 5G QCell product, further expanding ZTE indoor distribution product portfolio, from 100 MHz bandwidth to 300 MHz bandwidth, from single-band single-mode to multi-band multi-mode, from in-built antenna to external antenna. With different specifications to address corresponding networking methods, ZTE can provide different scenarios with customised indoor distribution solutions.

Represented by ZTE QCell solution, the active digital indoor distribution solution, features large capacity, excellent experience and multiple services, and has become a 5G mainstream indoor coverage solution. Moving forward, ZTE will continue to explore and innovate on the 5G digital indoor distribution solution, so as to create superb 5G indoor networks meeting multi-service scenarios.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus