ZTE Corporation, an international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, together with the Shandong branch of China Unicom, has completed China’s 2.1G end-to-end SA commercial verification, thereby laying a solid foundation for the future 2.1G 5G commercialisation.

As a major vendor in this verification, ZTE, has completed the industry’s 2.1G SA systematic networking verification, the 2.1G and 3.5G NR inter-frequency networking interoperability verification, and tested 2.1G SA network terminal service performance, voice service and other basic functions. The verification will accelerate the development of the 2.1G industry ecosystem, fully supporting the commercialisation of 2.1G SA networks.

Moving forward, ZTE will continue to work with China Unicom to explore the application of new 5G technologies and new functions in commercial networks, and support China Unicom to further improve network quality and reduce energy consumption, so as to build multi-mode superb networks and provide end users with better network services.

