The delivery is a significant milestone as Ericsson continues to strengthen its U.S. capabilities in 5G research, design, manufacturing and service delivery.

The 5G base station delivered to Verizon is the millimeter-wave Street Macro solution, which is key to Ericsson’s 5G portfolio for North American customers.

Kyle Malady, chief technology officer, Verizon, says: “Ericsson’s smart factory is a cornerstone of our collaboration as we work together to bring 5G to our consumer, enterprise and public safety customers. Together these types of innovation will accelerate our 5G deployments, as we expand our 5G leadership in technology and continue to rapidly build the ecosystem with our partners.”

Fredrik Jejdling, executive vice president and head of networks, Ericsson, says: “As the most advanced platform for innovation, 5G will enable a transformation across enterprises – as we are now experiencing in our own smart factories. Automation and remote operations have become more important and we’re working with our customers to make them available for the benefit of industries. From producing the first 5G base stations at our 5G USA Smart Factory earlier this year, we’ve made our first commercial delivery to Verizon. That’s just the beginning.”

The delivery was made in adherence with the U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for social distancing due to COVID-19.

The factory began commercial operations in March. It will be fully operational by the end of 2020. It produces 5G and Advanced Antenna System radios to boost network capacity. The facility is outfitted with fast and secure 5G connectivity to enable agile operations and flexible production.

