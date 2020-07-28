Ireland-based communications company, eir, and Canada’s EXFO Inc. , the communications industry’s test, monitoring and analytics experts, have announced a multi-year partnership. This is for the development and optimisation of eir’s 3G and 4G mobile services, as well as the rollout of its 5G network, the largest in Ireland.

eir provides a comprehensive range of advanced voice, data, broadband and ICT services to the residential, small business, enterprise and public sector markets. As part of the operator’s ongoing investments in service quality for over one million subscribers, and following a competitive tender process, eir selected the following EXFO Nova service assurance solutions for end-to-end network performance analytics and troubleshooting:

Nova Explorer provides deep end-to-end troubleshooting (from RAN to core), identification of root causes for customer complaints, and detection of quality degradations over multi-technology networks.

Nova Analytics empowers informed and effective decisions based on network performance management analytics and business intelligence

Nova Care was designed for customer service and technical support departments, providing on-demand subscriber-experience assessments for fast customer complaint analysis and diagnosis.

These applications make the most of relevant data from EXFO passive agents as well as call traces and third-party probes.

These solutions are part of EXFO’s recently launched Nova Adaptive Service Assurance (A|SA), the first intelligent automation platform enabling mobile network operators to deliver ultra-reliable and high-quality service experience in 4G and 5G environments.

“eir is by far the largest investor in telecoms in Ireland and we are committed to keeping Ireland connected, including launching the country’s first 4G network and the continued expansion of Ireland’s largest 5G network,” says Guillaume Duhaze, eir chief technology officer.

“We chose EXFO as our partner because of the end-to-end capabilities of their service assurance solutions, as well as their shared focus on innovation to deliver fast, high-quality service to our over one million subscribers.”

“We are delighted to partner with eir to assure best-in-class mobile experience for their subscribers, whether on 3G, 4G or 5G networks,” comments Abdelkrim Benamar, EXFO vice president of service assurance, systems and services.

“Network performance is now the key differentiator for mobile operators, and EXFO is committed to equipping them with the new breed of service assurance technologies required to cut through the complexity and reveal previously invisible problems.”

eir is the provider of fixed line telecommunications services in Ireland, offering broadband, voice, TV and data services to residential, small business, enterprise and government segments. The company says it is also the largest investor in telecoms in Ireland and has begun a €1 billion capital investment programme to build the best network experience for its customers.

EXFO develops smart test, monitoring and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, webscale companies and equipment manufacturers in the global communications industry.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus