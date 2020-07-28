JT Harriman & Shuttleworth

A former Royal Navy commander and a director of the UK’s property groups have been appointed as non-executive directors of JT.

Mark Shuttleworth, who is a chartered accountant and Insead director, chairs the audit and risk committee of Countrywide Plc and has held senior positions in the technology, media and telecom sector. He was previously the chief financial officer and on the board of Pace Plc, a global technology developer for PayTV and broadband providers.

He was also CFO of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications (du), based in the UAE, and prior to that, was the group CFO of Qtel (now known as Ooredo) the publicly-quoted, Qatar-headquartered telecoms company.

Martin Harriman started his career in the Royal Navy. After leaving the armed forces, he joined BT and has worked as an executive for some of the largest companies in the telecoms sector including Telefonica, Ericsson and Marconi, working in Australia, Sweden and the USA.

He is currently the non-executive chairman of WaveOptics, which makes the optical components for wearable augmented reality devices and is also the non-executive chairman of Community Fibre, the fastest growing Fibre to the home operator in London.

Mark Shuttleworth says, “The pace of change within the technology and telecoms sector is rapidly increasing, with more communities adopting 5G and all the benefits it brings. That’s why I am excited to be joining the board of such a forward thinking and nimble company that’s prepared to operate around the world while still delivering excellent service at home in the Channel Islands.”

Martin Harriman comments, “I am delighted to be joining a company which has shown the rest of the world how to successfully roll out full-fibre to every single household and business with a broadband connection. There are plenty of much bigger communities that are struggling to do what Jersey and JT had the vision to do several years ago and I am looking forward to playing a part in taking that to the next step.”

JT chairman, Phil Male, adds, “Both Mark and Martin have broad senior-level commercial experience in developing innovative technology and we are truly fortunate to have attracted two people with such wide and varied backgrounds in the telecoms and technology sector. Their knowledge and experience will be hugely beneficial, further strengthening the board of JT in their remit to provide quality and independent supervision and oversight of the company and its strategic operations.”

