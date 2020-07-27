Wherever you are in the world, setting up and running a business comes at a price – and broadband communication is one of those vital costs.

The team at Utility Bidder have delved into global business costs data around the world to reveal how costs differ from city to city and highlight the cheapest and most expensive places to run your own company, including broadband costs. You can see more at:

Top 5 cities with most affordable business broadband

Top 10 cities to run a business (sorted by overall ranked costs)

At the bottom of the ranking, the three most expensive places to set up a business are San Francisco and New York City, USA and Tokyo, Japan.

The five most expensive cities for business broadband are all in the USA.

The Top 5 most expensive cities for business broadband

You can see the full research here:

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus