As consumers’ spending habits change in light of a predicted economic downturn, UK mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) Tesco Mobile has launched a multi-channel campaign leaning into its unique selling proposition (USP) as part of the Tesco brand – with a lucrative grocery benefit at the heart of its latest promotion.

The through-the-line campaign, launching today across channels such as TV, radio, out of home (OOH) and social, aims to connect with money-conscious shoppers who will benefit from Tesco Mobile’s proposition as the only mobile network that can help feed the family for less*.

From today, new and upgrading Tesco Mobile customers, who sign up to eligible pay monthly contracts, will be able to benefit from six months of Clubcard Plus, at no extra cost, giving savings of up to £40 a month in-store on their Tesco shopping.

The campaign focuses on Tesco Mobile’s distinct ability as a mobile network to help customers save money across the Tesco brand for their families, at a time when many face financial difficulties in the face of COVID-19’s impact on the economy.

Rachel Swift, Tesco Mobile CMO, says: “At Tesco Mobile, we’re so proud to be part of the Tesco family and with this campaign we’re leaning into the unique benefits our network can offer, more than we’ve ever done before. We understand the difficulties many are facing right now and we’ve put the money-saving opportunities at Tesco at the heart of our message – all with a touch of magic to bring our proposition as ‘the only mobile network to help feed the family for less*’ to life.”

The advert, which was created by BBH, sees a young father excitedly unbox his new Tesco Mobile device finding more than he expected as to his surprise, a full Tesco grocery shop emerges from inside the box – to feed his whole family.

BBH creative directors, Phil Holbrook and Stuart Royall comment: “Getting up to £40 off your monthly in-store grocery shopping is an unexpected offer for a mobile network. We wanted our campaign to be equally surprising. Across TV, outdoor and radio, each execution aims to capture the feeling of getting more than you expected when you join Tesco Mobile.”

