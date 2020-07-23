Communications service providers (CSPs) have worked doggedly over the last two decades to prepare for a new, data-led mode of operation. The plumbing is now done but extracting actionable insights from data lakes and then trusting that for fundamental operational processes is the next giant step operators need to take, writes George Malim.

CSPs have seen how other organisations utilise data to improve efficiency within their businesses. Financial institutions have, for example, been using early forms of data analytics to enable credit scoring since the 1950s. CSPs themselves have relied on data to assess credit risk for device subsidy, propensity to churn and for segmentation.

These are nice-to-haves and hit CSPs’ priorities which are, in common with all businesses, to make money, save money and achieve compliance. This trinity of aims enables investment to be approved and long-term strategy to be set.

However, CSPs are in a complex industry that is transforming digitally on multiple levels. The market is saturated and that means the industry’s old approach of simply entering a new market to gain subscribers no longer enables them to Editor’s overview Data-Driven Decision Making I Vol. 2, No.2 I 05 VanillaPlus access new revenues. Instead, to win a customer they have to demonstrate they offer a better experience than a rival. Price can’t be a differentiator because CSPs have raced to the bottom and communications services have commoditised.

It’s not all doom and gloom, though. CSPs have fabulous network infrastructure and with the arrival of 5G and ultra-fast fibre many exciting new services and experiences are coming to market. CSPs are keen to harness these to move beyond simply providing the basic connection and see opportunities in mobile edge computing, IoT, high-speed gaming and a raft of other applications and services that require specific network and adjacent capabilities. Continue reading in Tech Trends magazine »