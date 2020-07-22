Claus Dietze of TCA

The Trusted Connectivity Alliance (TCA) board of directors has elected Claus Dietze of Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security as its new chair.Dietze succeeds Remy Cricco (IDEMIA), who steps away following a three-year tenure as chair, culminating in the launch of TCA in February 2020 as an evolution of the organisation formerly known as SIMalliance.

The board, which is responsible for defining the organisation’s focus and strategic direction, has also increased the number of available Board seats from five to seven. This aligns with the expanded membership of TCA beyond traditional SIM vendors and supports an extended scope of work which addresses both established and emerging SIM technologies and engages new industry participants. As a result, the organisation welcomes two new Board representatives from Arm and NXP Semiconductors.

The full list of TCA Board members for 2020/21 is:

chair: Claus Dietze – senior director global standardisation, Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security

Jean-Philippe Betoin – director, strategic marketing IoT Platform, Arm

Benoit Collier – vice president of mobile operator product line and MVNO IoT, IDEMIA

Cyril Caillaud – head of eSIM, product management and marketing, NXP Semiconductors

Caillaud NXP Semiconductors Michele Scarlatella – s trategy technology and systems architecture, STMicroelectronics

trategy technology and systems architecture, Stephane Quetglas – director of marketing for embedded products, Thales

Bertrand Moussel – R&D director, smartcard & platforms, Valid

TCA brings together SIM ecosystem participants to work towards enabling a secure connected future. Its current work groups are assessing and advancing the role and contribution of SIM technology in the following areas: eSIM, 5G, mobile subscriber privacy, interoperability, IoT security and integrated technologies.

Commenting on his appointment, Claus Dietze says, “The significant expansion in our membership since SIMalliance evolved to become the TCA provides a platform to support the ongoing transformation of our industry. I look forward to working with my Board colleagues, wider membership and association partners in our shared goal to enable a secure, connected future.

“As we look towards the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead in an increasingly connected future, the ability of SIM technology to deliver trusted connectivity and dynamic security is extending its applicability across new sectors. For the vast potential of SIM technology to be harnessed more widely than it already is today, ensuring continued consistency and scalability across the ever-growing ecosystem is critical and is therefore a key priority for TCA,” he adds.

Looking ahead at the next 12 months, the TCA Board has identified the following activities as key roadmap priorities:

Ensure eSIM interoperability.

Expand eSIM benefits to more IoT use-cases.

Leverage SIM technology for IoT security, including continued collaboration with GSMA on IoT SAFE.

Address fragmentation across integrated SIM technologies.

Evolve and optimise 5G SIM technology to enhance 5G network services and maximise investments, while promoting and protecting mobile subscriber privacy.

Claus concludes, “On behalf of the membership, I would also like to thank Remy Cricco for his valued contribution over the past three years. Under his leadership, our organisation underwent a significant transformation which strongly positions it to support the future advancement of the SIM industry.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus