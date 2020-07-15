Omantel has selected Ericsson to support the Sultanate’s ongoing 5G radio access network (RAN) deployment plans in a multi-year partnership.

Hardware and software products and solutions from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio, including Advanced Antenna Systems and 3GPP standards-based 5G New Radio (NR), will be deployed in Omantel’s network. Ericsson will support Omantel’s commercial 5G deployment at key locations across Oman, including Salalah, Nizwa and Sur.

Ericsson technology will enable Omantel to expand coverage while simultaneously providing a network fit for the future. Ericsson’s high-speed and low-latency 5G technology will allow Omantel to meet growing data traffic demands and deliver high-quality fixed wireless access, as well as enhanced mobile broadband experiences. Subscribers will be able to enjoy speeds of more than 1Gbps and low latency in user experiences such as streaming, downloading, gaming, infotainment and interactivity.

The technology will also enable significant benefits to industry and enterprise in Oman. Omantel will be able to explore and build new business models and use cases, including Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Eng. Samy Ahmed Al Ghassany, chief operating officer, Omantel, says: “We are constantly working to enhance the digital lives of people, enterprises and industries in Oman through the latest technology available. The deployment of 5G will enable Oman to be at the forefront of digitalisation, helping us transform both industry and infrastructure and turn the next generation of possibilities into reality. We value our long-standing relationship with Ericsson and their engagement during the 5G trials over the last three years. We are looking forward to further cooperation in the 5G era.”

Fadi Pharaon, president of Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “We are delighted to further strengthen our relationship with Omantel to bring the best possible commercial 5G experience to their customers. Ericsson is leading the way in terms of 5G deployments across the globe and we look forward to making 5G experiences a reality in the Sultanate.

Through this ground-breaking technology, many 5G use cases will emerge for people as well as industries with examples such as Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) enabling individuals and enterprises in Oman to enjoy extremely low latency and ultra-high-speed broadband, supporting home and business applications and for industries such as wirelessly operated harbors and mines.”

Omantel’s 5G network development reflects its contribution to the Oman 2040 Vision initiative, as well as its commitment to empower the transformation of Oman’s business and society.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus