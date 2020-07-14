Vilicom is providing a mobile network during the construction, development and deployment of what will be the offshore wind farm, Orsted’s Hornsea Two.

Currently in development 55 miles off the Yorkshire coast, Hornsea Two will comprise 165 8.4MW turbines, across a 472km area, giving a combined total power output of 1.4GW. When it is completed in 2022, the site will reportedly generate enough clean electricity to power over 1.3 million homes in the UK.

Hornsea Two will bring more low-carbon power to the UK and support further opportunity for economic growth in the Humber region. It will also make an important contribution towards the UK goal for renewable electricity generation and to achieve the UK’s energy security and carbon reduction objectives.

Deployment of Vilicom’s communication infrastructure, which will be built and tested in the UK prior to installation on Hornsea 2, will positively contribute to the successful progress of this complex project.

“The 4G communications network will enhance vital communication during the construction phase and the longer lifecycle of the site. We will deploy a fully operational mobile network that spans the entire zone, allowing contractors and workers to have improved wireless access to data and information systems used during construction, as well as the ability to make regular cell calls using personal cell phone equipment,” explains Sean Keating, CEO of Vilicom.

“Once construction has concluded by the scheduled deadline of 2022, Vilicom systems will remain in place, continuing to provide essential communications for the operational and maintenance staff employed for the lifetime of the wind farm, ultimately aiding the seamless connection of hundreds of thousands of families to a sustainable source of energy,” adds Keating.

Patrick Harnett, senior programme director, Hornsea Two, Orsted says: “Vilicom is a UK supplier who shares our vision on building a more sustainable future. In order to act on climate change, we need to make use of the best technologies available.

“As we build larger offshore wind farms, our colleagues are required to travel further distances. Not only is there a requirement for reliable communication to support our construction technology, but it’s also imperative that our teams are able to remain connected to their families back home,” Harnett explains.

