ZTE Corporation, an international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced that its proposal, “New WID on Security Assurance Specification for Inter PLMN UP Security (SCAS_IPUPS)”, has been approved at the 3GPP SA plenary meeting #88. This project will be completed in June, 2021.

The SCAS_IPUPS specification will be an important part of the series of security assurance specifications for 5G (SCAS_5G), including SCAS_ gNB, SCAS_ AMF, SCAS_ UPF, SCAS_ UDM, SCAS_ SMF, SCAS_ AUSF, SCAS_ SEPP, SCAS_NRF and SCAS_ NEF, which have been developed by the 3GPP. The SCAS_5G specifications can ensure that the 5G network products comply with the security standards, thereby meeting the requirements of security operation for 5G networks.

In addition, the SCAS_5G specifications are core parts of the NESAS (Network Equipment Security Assurance Scheme), which has been released by the GSMA. Required by many global 5G network operators in the bidding documents, NESAS is used to measure the security level of 5G network equipment.

Being actively involved in the establishment of 5G security standards, ZTE has a number of standards research and development projects in the 3GPP, China Communications Standards Association (CCSA) and IMT-2020 (5G) security working group. Moving forward, the company will continue to work with the industry to build reliable and secure 5G networks for global users.

