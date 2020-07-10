ZTE Corporation, an international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today has unveiled its Combo PON Plus solution.

The solution features independent wavelengths to simultaneously provide GPON and 10G PON services while implementing 5G fronthaul over one port and one feeder fiber, thereby achieving rapid, cost-effective 5G deployments and full-service operations.

ZTE’s Combo PON Plus solution has innovatively introduced Combo PON Plus card to connect 5G macro cells through the OLT (Optical Line Terminal) platform. Different from traditional direct-fiber connection schemes, ZTE’s Combo PON Plus solution can fully reuse the existing FTTx network infrastructure, such as access offices, fibers, ducts and outdoor cabinets, to reduce the rollout costs and shorten the service provisioning time.

The Combo PON Plus solution is a further innovation based on ZTE’s Combo PON solution which allows networks to upgrade from GPON to 10G PON in a smooth and economical manner. It was introduced firstly by ZTE in 2016 and has already been deployed on a large scale. As a global provider in the FTTx industry, ZTE had ranked second worldwide in terms of the FTTx market share in Q1 2020, according to a report of Dell’Oro Group.

