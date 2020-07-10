ZTE Corporation, an international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced that it has verified energy-saving technologies of 5G base stations along with the Jiangsu Branch of China Telecom in the existing network of Suzhou, China.

The verification demonstrates that the energy-saving technologies can significantly reduce the power consumption of 5G base stations with capability for the large-scale commercialisation.

ZTE and China Telecom have fully verified that the energy-saving technologies, including symbol shutdown, deep sleep, and symbol shutdown/deep sleep superposition, are compatible with the current 5G network. The verification shows that symbol shutdown can reduce power consumption by more than 20%, and deep sleep can reduce that by over 60%, and even up to 80% on Phase-two deployed AAU. Meanwhile, symbol shutdown/deep sleep superposition can save over 30% of the energy throughout the day with the network KPIs remaining stable.

ZTE has fundamentally innovated hardware design while adopting highly-integrated 7nm chipsets, new-generation GaN high-efficiency amplifier and bionic leaf veins for efficient heat dissipation. In addition, ZTE has developed multidimensional energy-saving technologies for 5G base stations, realising an overall reduction of power consumption.

Moving forward, ZTE will keep close cooperation with China Telecom and continuously innovate to build more green 5G networks.

