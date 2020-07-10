ZTE Corporation, an international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, launched its first 5G Wireless Router, ZTE 5G Indoor CPE MC801A, in South Africa in collaboration with MTN, one of the telecommunications operators in South Africa.

ZTE 5G Indoor CPE MC801A supports the latest Wi-Fi 6 access technology, allowing multiple users to access the 5G network at the same time. This device will enable customers to access 5G in all 5G-enabled areas of South Africa. ZTE “Smart ANT” algorithm allows ZTE 5G Indoor CPE MC801A to independently select better signals.

ZTE 5G Indoor CPE MC801A supports both NSA & SA 5G Networks, compatible with mainstream 4G and 5G standards. The device enables consumers to enjoy the advantages of ultra-fast 5G networks and 5G services, including immersive streaming, gaming and entertainment experience through virtual reality, augmented reality and 3D technologies.

By virtue of its stunning design, ZTE 5G Indoor CPE MC801A won the iF Design Award in 2019. Underpinned by its high speed, low latency, wide coverage and accessibility, this device not only brings the ultimate user experience to the traditional mobile broadband field, but also accelerates the application of 5G technologies in the fields of the Internet of Vehicles, smart grid, intelligent manufacturing, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

“ZTE has always been at the forefront of 5G commercialisation and our end-to-end solutions have been ready for the market,” said Bob Zhou, director of mobile division at ZTE Corporation South Africa. “ZTE has been committed to developing a series of diversified 5G terminal devices portfolio, to satisfy the diverse requirements of operators, enterprise users, and consumers in multiple service scenarios. Our key objective is to empower the digital life in the near future and accelerate digital transformation.”

As a pioneer in the 5G ecosystem, ZTE has been collaborating with partners to accelerate the 5G terminal commercialisation. To date, ZTE has been in cooperation with more than 30 operators worldwide in the 5G terminal arena.

“We are confident that we have built a strong foundation to grow and support our 5G ecosystem. Partnering with ZTE on 5G devices is an integral part in delivering an exceptional experience for our customers,” said MTN SA chief consumer officer, Mapula Bodibe.

ZTE 5G Indoor CPE MC801A is now available in MTN stores. Starting from USD 35 per month, users can now stream up to 10 times faster than 4G and fibre networks.

