Anthony Goonetilleke of Amdocs

Amdocs, a provider of software and services to communications and media companies, has expanded its agreement with Bell, Canada’s communications company. The agreement now incorporates an extended set of real-time microservices which use the Amdocs Microservices360 framework.

The agreement supports Bell’s continued investments to further increase agility of its platforms to provide innovative new services to its customers.

Bell recently deployed several microservices of the Amdocs CES20 portfolio and is now continuing its technology evolution path with Amdocs. Based on a long-standing partnership for IT technologies and managed services, the program offers Bell Canada more benefits from Amdocs’ next generation of customer experience solutions, which are cloud-native, highly scalable and utilise a low IT footprint.

Anthony Goonetilleke, group president, Amdocs Media, Networks & Technology, says: “Bell Canada is a strong partner of Amdocs and we welcome the opportunity to expand our relationship to support the company’s agile IT approach to take full advantage of DevOps to enable next-generation services for its customers.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus