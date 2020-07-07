Optiva Inc. has been named a finalist for the 2020 Leading Lights Awards. The recognition is for its new Optiva BSS platform, the telecom industry’s first SaaS, multi-tenant BSS platform on the public cloud, in the category of Most Innovative Telco Cloud Product Strategy (Vendor).

By leveraging public cloud capabilities and offering Optiva BSS platform in a SaaS model, operators are able to enjoy an innovative and disruptive approach for delivering and operating a software application. Optiva BSS platform provides operators with a fully managed, end-to-end, best-in-suite BSS stack.

The SaaS model enables operators to eliminate on-premise installation and avoid managing data centre, infrastructure, hardware and software lifecycles. They also save up to 80% of BSS total cost of ownership (TCO).

The SaaS model allows operators to rapidly deploy and roll out new services for faster time to market and greater value. Traditional customisations and change requests, often complex and expensive, are also eliminated. Instead, operators receive continual, automated rollout of new functionalities with no need for major version upgrades.

“The SaaS model on public cloud offers telecoms the opportunity to reclaim time and money and reinvest them to accelerate business growth and innovation,” says Shay Assaraf, CMO of Optiva.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus