Under the proof of concept (PoC) partnership, Ericsson and TDC NET will deploy 5G technology at one of Grundfos’ plants in Bjerringbro, Denmark, replacing wired connections with a dedicated wireless network. The deployment is part of Grundfos’ ambition to be an Industry 4.0 pioneer.

Smart wireless connectivity benefits for Grundfos will include automation productivity, scalability increases and efficiency gains in its pump and water solutions business. These benefits will result from latency improvements and automation capabilities of applications such as automated guided vehicles (AGV) over 5G.

The partnership is centred on an Innovation Hub, which combines TDC NET’s mobile network and Ericsson’s technology. The joint Innovation Hub with TDC aims to broaden the ecosystem of partnerships among Danish industries, businesses and research to lead innovation, pilot and implement projects and establish new collaborations.

Ericsson was announced as a 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) and dual mode 5G Core (5GC) partner to TDC in March 2019.

Michael Frankle, executive vice president and head of networks, TDC NET, says: “TDC NET are pleased with this partnership, which will see us and Ericsson supply Grundfos with their own industrial 5G network – an industry first in Denmark. 5G is essential for the future of industry, also known as Industry 4.0, where digital and smart technologies more and more will replace aging production methods. We look forward to delivering the infrastructure of the future and drive the digitalisation of Danish society supported by our nationwide roll-out of 5G.”

Fredrik Ostbye, group vice president and head of future lab, Grundfos, says: “Innovation is an integrated part of Grundfos. We never stop challenging ourselves. This goes for developing and refining our pumps and solutions as well as our services. The same applies to the ways we work. We are always ready to explore ways to improve what we do. By introducing a 5G network in one of our plants, we set out to investigate new opportunities in industrial production.”

Asa Tamsons, head of technologies and new businesses, Ericsson, says: “Ericsson is leading the way in 5G in Europe. Through the joint Innovation Hub with TDC, we will bring our global expertise to Danish industry. We are excited to begin the journey to transform Grundfos’ production facilities into truly smart wireless factories and support their digitalisation strategy.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus