Ericsson was announced as FET’s RAN vendor in March this year. Since 2015, Ericsson has been the sole provider of FET’s Evolved Packet Core (EPC) network, which has now been software-upgraded to 5G EPC.

Far EasTone’s 5G network is powered by Ericsson Radio System and Ericsson Cloud Packet Core products and solutions. Offerings include Massive MIMO AIR 3239, Ericsson Spectrum Sharing, Uplink Booster and AI-powered 5G management. The communications service provider has also deployed Ericsson Radio Dots on the 3.5GHz band to boost indoor coverage.

Chee Ching, president, Far EasTone, says: “FET is determined to navigate through Big Data, AI, IoT, and other digital applications in the new 5G era to not only bring people closer together in mind, but also to reduce the gap between people and new technology. We see this 5G launch is an important milestone for us to lead the service innovation journey in Taiwan.”

Chafic Nassif, president of Ericsson Taiwan, says: “We value FET’s long-term partnership with Ericsson and the trust in us to be the sole supplier of its 5G radio access network. With our clear lead in the 5G market and technology, we are confident of helping FET to build a superior network and deliver exceptional consumer and enterprise experience.”

