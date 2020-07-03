Ericsson was announced as an MTN South Africa vendor in November 2019, to deploy products and solutions spanning its radio access network (RAN) Ericsson Radio System, transport and 5G Core network portfolios. Ericsson will also deploy Ericsson Spectrum Sharing.

MTN South Africa went live with commercial 5G in Bloemfontein and Port Elizabeth on June 30.

Giovanni Chiarelli, chief technology and information officer, MTN South Africa, says: “5G has the potential to accelerate the digital transformation of industries, as well as empower consumers with innovative applications. Our strategic partnership with innovative partners is integral to our efforts.”

Fadi Pharaon, president, Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “The 5G era in South Africa is becoming a reality. Soon, South Africans will be able to experience 5G in their daily lives and witness its positive impact on society and industry. We have a rich history of working in close partnership with MTN and now we are going live with 5G in South Africa. With many live commercial 5G networks across the globe, we look forward to continuing our long-standing partnership with MTN, jointly driving innovation to ensure the digitalisation of Africa.”

Ericsson currently has 95 commercial 5G agreements and contracts with unique operators, of which 55 are publicly announced 5G deals, including 43 live commercial 5G networks.

