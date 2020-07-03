Ericsson was announced as a 5G supplier to Chunghwa Telecom in March 2020. Ericsson has deployed Ericsson Radio System 5G non-standalone technology on the 3.5GHz and 2.1GHz bands for CHT. Ericsson is also the provider of CHT’s 5G Core network.

In addition to providing enhanced mobile broadband services for mobile subscribers, CHT is developing 5G application uses for industries. Use cases include enterprise private networks, augmented reality for enterprises, smart transportation, smart ambulance/remote care, smart equipment inspection and smart metering.

Chunghwa Telecom becomes Ericsson’s 42nd live 5G network across 25 countries. Ericsson has 95 commercial 5G agreements or contracts with unique communications service providers globally, of which 55 are publicly announced 5G deals.

