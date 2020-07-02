Cerillion, a specialist in digital monetisation and customer management solutions, today announced the successful implementation of its Convergent Charging System and Enterprise Product Catalogue for MVN-X, the MVNE business unit of Ignition Group, one of Africa’s providers of technology, media, telecommunication and financial services.

The Cerillion solution was delivered by a remote team working in close partnership with MVN-X to ensure that deadlines and dependencies were met, whilst adjusting to changes in working practice enforced by the coronavirus pandemic.

On a growth trajectory which will see them double their subscriber base by the end of this year, MVN-X recognised the importance of pushing ahead with the OCS project in order to future-proof their business with a 5G-ready platform, equipping their MVNO customers with state-of-the-art charging and product catalogue capabilities. With a distributed project team spanning multiple time zones, Cerillion adjusted its working hours to fit with its MVN-X counterparts using daily stand-up meetings and online collaboration tools to complete the delivery of this mission-critical real-time system.

“In addition to the clear product benefits, one of the key reasons for choosing Cerillion was their impressive track record of project delivery all around the world,” comments Valde Ferradaz, CEO of MVN-X. “This has proven to be crucial in us completing this strategic project on budget, despite the difficult circumstances that we all face during this pandemic. From the outset, the Cerillion team aligned itself with our project team and partners, using online collaboration tools and transparent communication to ensure that the project would be a success. We are delighted with the results.”

“The world is a very different place now from when we started this project, but I am proud of how our team has responded to the challenges of remote working whilst delivering to a global customer base,” adds Louis Hall, CEO, Cerillion. “We are delighted to be helping MVN-X to meet their strategic goals and look forward to supporting them as their business continues to grow and expands into Africa.”

