Syniverse, is creating a new organisational structure for itself, to better align its business with customer needs and position the company for profitable growth.

To enhance the focus on key customer segments, the company is reorganising into two separate business units: Carrier, and Enterprise. John McRae, former group vice president and general manager of operations for EMEA and Asia at Syniverse, has been appointed president of the Carrier segment, which will serve Syniverse’s mobile network operator customers.

Chris Rivera, former chief technology officer at Syniverse, has been appointed president of Enterprise, which will meet growing demand from enterprise customers for technologies that enable direct end-user mobile engagement.

These organisational changes come as Dean Douglas is retiring as president and CEO. James Attwood, the chairman of Syniverse’s board of directors, will now serve as executive chairman and will work with business unit presidents McRae and Rivera to drive profitable growth, serve customers and maximise value for stakeholders.

“The global telecommunications industry is evolving quickly, and we are confident this new structure will strengthen Syniverse’s ability to meet changing customer needs and drive profitable growth,” says James Attwood, executive chairman of Syniverse. “Organising the company along two business segments will allow us to more closely link our go-to-market strategy, product development and operations with the distinct needs of our carrier and enterprise customers.”

Attwood continued, “We are grateful to Dean for his dedication and service to the company and wish him well in his retirement. As we move into this next chapter, Syniverse is committed to ensuring a smooth leadership transition for employees, customers and other stakeholders.”

The Carrier business, which enables mobile network operator interoperability and interconnection, serves relatively mature markets that require a wide range of customised products, such as roaming, signaling, IP Exchange, and clearing and settlement products.

The Enterprise business serves the fast-growing application-to-person (A2P) and mobile engagement markets, which enable companies to engage directly with customers via text over customers’ mobile networks.

