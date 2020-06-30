Comviva, a specialist in providing mobility and digital solutions, has launched the PreTUPS Direct Selling Agent application.

This mobile app enables subscribers to recharge the prepaid mobile connections of other subscribers and earn incentives or cashbacks. The Direct Selling Agent application is the latest feature of PreTUPS, one of the world’s electronic recharge and voucher management platforms, which has been deployed by over 60 telecom operators in more than 45 countries. PreTUPS Direct Selling Agent application is a white labeled offering that can be provided by the telecom operators worldwide to their subscribers allowing community recharge.

Using the PreTUPS Direct Selling Agent application, telecom operators can enroll subscribers as direct agents. After the enrollment, which is a quick and simple self-registration process, subscribers are on-boarded as direct agents and can act as full-fledged retailers and begin transacting. The direct agents can purchase stock from the telecom operator online and pay via digital channels, such as cards or digital wallets.

Once the stock is purchased, the direct agents will receive incentives or cashback. Once the stock is available with them, the direct agents can recharge the mobile connection of their family, friends and acquaintances. The PreTUPS Direct Selling Agent application also offers gift recharges, electronic vouchers and value added services (VAS) recharge.

Speaking about the new feature, Srinivas Nidugondi, COO and EVP, Mobile Financial Solutions, Comviva says, “The PreTUPS Direct Selling Agent application benefits all stakeholders. First, it will help telecom operators to increase their distribution reach, especially during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic when the availability of recharge retailers and related services have been curtailed due to lockdown and restriction on people’s movement.

Also, the mobile application will help mobile subscribers earn incentives or cashbacks for recharging the prepaid mobile connection of other subscribers. This can provide additional income to many consumers, including students, cab drivers, insurance agents et al. Lastly, people who are unable to visit retailer after their mobile balance or validity has ended, will be able to instantly get recharge and remain connected to their family and friends in these challenging times.”

Over the past few months, PreTUPS has added multiple features to ensure that telecom operators can offer e-recharge services smoothly and all customers are able to recharge their prepaid mobile connections, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. One such service is Find My Retailer, where telecom operators can SMS customers a list of their favorite retailers (a maximum of five) and their mobile numbers. Subsequently, customers can contact the listed retailers to recharge their accounts. Telecom operators are also leveraging PreTUPS to offer emergency credit to retailers. This is aimed at ensuring that retailers have adequate stock on hand to offer e-recharge services during the lockdown. PreTUPS also facilitates auto-replenishment of stock for retailers, in case the same reaches below a defined minimum threshold.

PreTUPS is said to be a proven, prepaid account management solution that helps telecom operators to offer electronic recharge services to its consumers through a flexible distribution network with multiple channel hierarchies. Beyond assisted electronic recharge, PreTUPS™ also entails the ability to deploy self-service recharge and deliver innovative value added offerings.

PreTUPS also enhances the delivery and distribution of traditional voucher-based products through its voucher management solution that includes generation of voucher pins, activation, distribution, tracking and voucher reporting. Whether it is an assisted recharge via a retailer or a self-recharge via channels such as SMS/USSD, the web, ATM and kiosk – PreTUPS delivers reliable and consistent customer experience, helping telecom operators diversify their prepaid portfolio, shrink go-to-market time and achieve growing business targets.

